Jay-Z’s Roc Nation enters new partnership with GameSquare

Jay-Z shattered the glass ceiling on his business endeavors years ago and the sky was just the beginning. In Hov’s latest business endeavor, his Roc Nation Sports and the Gaming Community Network, part of the GameSquare Esports Inc., have partnered to create global gaming solutions for athletes.

According to Ad Age, the multi-year partnership is intended to create original athlete-centric strategies, including live streaming events, gaming content production, content syndication across the GCN Network and esports tournaments. Roc Nation’s star-studded client roster includes the likes of CC Sabathia, Dez Bryant, LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo Ball, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Todd Gurley, and Victor Cruz.

“Increasingly, athletes are engaging in the world of esports gaming. Younger audiences represent a hugely influential and important demographic to reach. By pairing GCN’s vast network and capabilities with Roc Nation Sports’ diverse global footprint, we anticipate that our clients will be able to connect to a broader community while growing their personal brands and businesses through innovative and multi-facing gaming projects,” Brodie Van Wagenen, COO and Head of Strategy / Business Development at Roc Nation Sports told Ad Age.

The new collaboration also gives Roc Nation athletes the opportunity to be streamed and included across the GCN Network, which includes 85+ gaming and esports-centric websites. GCN intends to create strategies for each athlete that fits their interests in esports and specific games.

“To be able to partner with such a premier entertainment and sports organization in Roc Nation Sports is an amazing opportunity for GCN. With this being our first formal collaboration with a talent agency, we can’t wait to get started working with Juan Perez and Brodie Van Wagenen. This partnership is expected to allow us to continue to bridge the gap between traditional media and gaming. We are excited to build esports content and tournaments with Roc Nation Sports,” Chris Kindt, chief marketing officer of GCN also told the business trade.

Leonard Fournette, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Saquon Barkley and Immanuel Quickley, are just a few more Roc Nation athletes who will expand their reach with the new partnership.