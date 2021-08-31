Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt dropping new album ‘Country Yutes’ (video)

Usain Bolt set world records in track and field and now the Jamaican sprinter is set to show the world his musical side on Friday, Aug. 3, with the release of his debut album Country Yutes.

The album will be released through his own label 9.58 Records, which is also his world record time he set in the 100-meter race in Berlin in 2009. The album is a collaboration with Bolt’s manager Nugent “NJ” Walker and has been produced by A-Team Lifestyle. Bolt also blessed the masses with the island-fused single, “It’s A Party,” as well as its feel-good video.

Bolt hung up his track shoes in 2017 and started flexing his musical skills in 2020 with a remix of Ultimate Rejects’ track “Energy To Burn.” Proving his skills behind the boards, Bolt produced Cham’s “Lock Down,” which talks about surviving and living during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also produced on Vybz Kartel’s latest single “Beautiful Human,” as well as Charly Black’s “It A Work.” In addition, he dropped his single “Living The Dream” with NJ earlier this year.

Despite Bolt’s recent work in the studio, he may come out of retirement to settle a debate once and for all. Bolt and Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill have been trading playful banter on who is the fastest and the Jamaican runner even said he’d put up one of his gold medals to prove his dominance. Hill is considered the fasted man in the NFL.

“For me I still think I would get him in 40 [yard dash]. I definitely gotta train. He’s been working out. I work out too, but I would have to step up my training. Remember, I retired for a while, so I still gotta get my legs going again, know what I mean? I still got speed, but I gotta get it going,” he told TMZ.

While Bolt contemplates lacing back up his shoes, check out his new video “It’s A Party” below, as well as he and the artist formerly known as Baby Cham creating their fire.