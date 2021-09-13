Jay-Z leading the pack to own NFL team

Fans are well aware that Jay-Z has more than a few extra coins to own an NFL team, and reports state that he is in the running to take over a franchise in 2022.

The Denver Broncos may be up for sale after the owner, Pat Bowlen, passed away in 2019 from Alzheimer’s disease. And there is substantial speculation that the surviving family could be ready to unload the team at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, which ends in February.

Hip hop’s first billionaire is among the marquee names that immediately shot to the top of viable ownership candidates in a pool that includes Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, according to BroncosWire.com.

Bezos and Hov have not been shy about stating publicly about wanting to own a franchise in America’s most popular sport. Whereas Bezos could afford to own a team by himself with a personal fortune estimated at an astronomical $200 billion, Jay-Z would have to join up with a team of investors despite his $1.4 billion estimate empire worth.

The Broncos team is estimated to be worth $3.75 billion. Team president and CEO Joe Ellis said in August that Denver aims to have a “timely, responsible and orderly determination of ownership” in 2022, according to Front Office Sports.

Bowlen’s daughter Brittany is reportedly the favorite of the children to own the team if the family should decide to hold onto the Broncos. However, the publications state that a sale of the franchise is more probable than not in 2022.