Rev. Jesse Jackson returns home after monthlong COVID-19 battle

The Rev. Jesse Jackson was discharged from a rehabilitation facility on Wednesday, Sept. 23, following a bout with COVID-19.

Rev. Jackson and his wife Jacqueline were both admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for the virus in August and Mrs. Jackson returned home earlier this month after recovering. Rev. Jackson was later taken to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago where he received intensive occupational and physical therapy following his battle with COVID-19.

Jackson was being treated for therapy related to issues surrounding him having Parkinson’s disease.

“Both my parents are ever so thankful for all of the prayers, cards and calls they have received during this very trying period of their lives. We know it is a miracle that both of our parents are COVID-19 survivors, and we thank God for his healing. We also pray for the millions of people who have been infected with this virus and pray they too will also overcome,” the couple’s son Jonathan Jackson said in a statement.

The Civil Rights leader also spoke with Chicago Channel 9 News after leaving the facility and was happy to be on the mend.

“Thank God for leading the way to get me to walk again on my own power, talking,” Rev. Jackson stated.

The 79-year-old Rev. Jackson is fully vaccinated, however, his 77-year-old wife was not because of an undisclosed pre-existing medical condition. Jackson received his first Covid-19 vaccine dose in January at an event to promote African American confidence in vaccinations.

“One thing is certain they will not give up the fight! I am so pleased and grateful to have both of my parents home and COVID -19 free. Praise God,” Jonathan Jackson further posted on Instagram.

Check out the coverage of Rev. Jackson making his first public appearance since defeating COVID-19 below.