T.K. Kirkland doesn’t mince words in addressing Anthony Johnson’s abrupt demise

Comedian and actor Anthony “AJ” Johnson passed away on Sept. 6 and his financial affairs seemed to have been out of order. After the Friday star’s death, his widow Lexis Jones Mason called out people sending fake love and set up a GoFundMe account to give him a proper burial. Initially, only $700 was raised for the $20,000 goal to cover funeral expenses and ongoing support of his heirs.

“Y’all say y’all love him, but where is the love? Y’all not helping. We’re raising money because I have to pay for this all out of pocket,” she told TMZ.

Over $54,000 has now been raised by more than 1,800 donors and a few nice size contributions came from fellow comedians Michael Blackson and Lil Rel Howery as well as rapper Offset of the Migos. Blackson donated $10,000 to the fund while Offset and Howery dropped $4-thousand and $5-thousand respectively.

Despite the love, fellow comedian TK Kirkland explained to Vlad TV that celebrities need to start planning better with their finances and not leave their relatives scrambling and asking for help to bury them when that unfortunate time comes. Kirkland wasn’t being harsh but delivered a few honest truths.

“What I want to share with the world, if you get that 15 mins of fame, the goal in life is to remember you’re a man and woman and what that means is don’t let fame take you out the lane of being responsible, being accountable for your life because it’s all make-believe. It doesn’t exist. You think people love you and you’re so popular and you got pride and you don’t want to work a regular job. At the end of the day, you are a man and a woman and you got to handle your responsibilities,” explained TK Kirkland.

Addressing everyone and not just Johnson’s death, he then stated it was irresponsible and embarrassing for your family to have to beg to bury you.

