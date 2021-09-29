Watch the trailer for the final season of ‘Insecure’

It’s almost here.

Season five of “Insecure” premieres on Oct. 24, which means it won’t be long before the heated debates on social media about the 30-minute hit series ensue for the very last time.

The official trailer for the show was released this afternoon and it has us more excited for the season premiere than we were before (if that’s even possible). Sharing the trailer in a tweet, Rae says, “Can’t believe this is the last #InsecureHBO trailer I’ll ever share. See you October 24th!”

The trailer starts with Rae resuming her customary position talking to herself in the bathroom mirror, but this time her reflection is a throwback version of herself with thick twists and braces.

Following that, we get a teaser of what we can expect in the final episodes, like Issa and Molly figuring out how to get back to normal in their friendship, and Issa feeling unfulfilled about where she is in her life and career.

Along with our usual cast favorites, we also see cameos from actors Kofi Siriboe, Keke Palmer, and fashion designer Kerby Jean-Raymond.

After the fate of Lawrence and Issa’s relationship was left hanging in the balance in season four, Condola and Lawrence’s baby also seemed to make an appearance in the trailer.

Check out the final trailer for the series below: