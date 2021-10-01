What Lil Nas X wants more than love

Lil Nas X is single again.

The “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” singer has confirmed he’s no longer dating his mystery boyfriend because he “didn’t want to” see him anymore, though he declined to share any further details.

During an appearance on Sirius XM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” the presenter asked Nas about his relationship and if he could share any details.

“I was seeing someone. Um, I kind of decided I didn’t want to anymore,” Nas X said.

“All right. OK. Well, I have to, I have to, uh, assume that there are thousands of people applying for the job of a Lil Nas X’s boyfriend,” Cohen said.

But the 22-year-old star insisted he isn’t looking for a relationship at the moment because he wants to focus on his career.

“There are definitely a couple of people for sure. A couple of people out there…I don’t want to ruin anybody’s perception of [‘That’s What I Want’], but I don’t think I want any guy right now. Maybe I’m floating around right now. I just want to work on music and every now and then, you know, maybe I’ll kiss a guy, every blue moon, you know,” Nas said.

Just a month ago, Nas gushed about how “effortless” his romance with his mystery boyfriend, who he met in May, was.

“I feel like this is one of the best [relationships] yet. I’m really happy about it, and it all just feels natural. It’s effortless,” he said.

The “Old Town Road” hitmaker had previously suggested that his boyfriend could be “the one.”

“I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot. I’ve found someone special now. I think this is the one. I can’t explain it — it’s just a feeling,” he said.