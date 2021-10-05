Big Daddy Kane will face off against KRS-One in Verzuz battle

Verzuz has cooked up a delicious cultural cuisine that will satisfy older hip-hop heads and school millennials on the golden era of rap.

Triller and Verzuz have announced that 80s icons Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One will square off in a heavyweight battle at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.

TrillerVerz III Weekend | Brooklyn, NY | October 16-17 Tickets on SALE now: https://t.co/e7MzxLKJkT OR Watch exclusively on Triller and FITE TV#VERZUZ #TrillerVerz pic.twitter.com/4e3dZGVi2P — VERZUZ (@verzuzonline) October 5, 2021

This is one of those marquee matchups that fans who came of age in the 80s have clamored for since the dawn of Verzuz in early 2020.

The two legendary rappers began in rival rap camps in New York in the mid-1980s. Big Daddy Kane was a member of the Juice Crew, which also featured Marley Marl, Roxanne Shante and the late Biz Markie. Meanwhile, KRS-One repped Boogie Down Productions, which he formed with the late DJ Scott La Rock.

In this corner is Lawrence “Kris” Parker, 56, who is better known as KRS-One, an abbreviation of Knowledge Reigns Supreme Over Nearly Everyone, as well as Teacha. KRS-One is best known for the joints “Sounds of da Police,” “Love’s Gonna Get’cha (Material Love)” and “My Philosophy.” He posted the notice of the Verzuz for his 370K Instagram followers.

Antonio Hardy, 53, better known by his moniker Big Daddy Kane, began his career in 1986. He released his debut solo album in ’88 featuring the hit “Ain’t No Half Steppin’.” The following year, Kane released his sophomore project, It’s a Big Daddy Thing, an even bigger album that included the cuts “Smooth Operator” and the Teddy Riley-produced track “I Get the Job Done.”

He also posted the upcoming throwback battle for Verzuz for his 855K followers.

Check out some clips of these geniuses below: