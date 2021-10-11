Marshawn Lynch takes on new role with the NFL Players Association

Marshawn Lynch is one NFL great who has always stood with the people and has been a positive and motivating force on and off the field. His proven leadership ability has led the NFL Players Association to announce that the all-pro running back and Super Bowl champion will serve as the union’s first chief brand ambassador. In this role, Lynch will support the development of players past, present and future both on and off the football field.

As the NFLPA’s chief brand ambassador, Lynch will work with union leadership to ensure its 2,000 plus members get the most out of football, providing strategic support and insight for the many athlete-driven programs, resources and revenue growth opportunities available to players. He’ll also mentor them by sharing his financial knowledge as an entrepreneur and successful businessman.

“I’m always tryin’ to make the most outta my time and opportunities. … You gotta max it out and put yourself in a position to make plays on and off the turf,” Lynch told The Mercury News.

Lynch alsosaid that he was looking forward to working with DeMaurice F. “De” Smith, executive director of the NFLPA.

“By partnering with the NFLPA and working with De Smith, I can share my path, pass down what I’ve been through and seen, so players can see what’s really out there for them and tap in to all the resources that their teams, communities and the PA have available. I wanna put them in positions to be successful in every facet of their lives from building businesses based on their passions to of course takin’ care of their mentals and stackin’ their chicken,” he told the Bay Area newspaper.

