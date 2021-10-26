E-40 puts on chef’s hat; would you eat his food?

West Coast rap icon E-40 carved his way into the spirit industry several years back with his highly successful venture, Earl Stevens Wine Selections, and has now set his sights on conquering the food industry. The Vallejo, California, rapper born Earl Stevens has launched a new gourmet meats brand called Goon with the Spoon.

E-40 partnered with Justin Kinder of Kinder’s Meats, Deli and BBQ to introduce his new line of packaged sausages and burritos. The products come in a variety of flavors like teriyaki pineapple chicken sausage, Philly cheesesteak chicken sausages, hot beef sausages, mild beef sausages, and the Choices (Yum) Sausage Bundle, as well as turf burritos.

E-40 used Instagram to celebrate his latest business endeavor.

“Fulfilled a lifelong dream today with the formal launch of my @GoonWithTheSpoon brand and inaugural sausage line! We’re in production and about to take over the food industry click the link in my bio to order your #GoonWithTheSpoon sausages now !☝🏿!☝🏿” he posted Oct. 25.

E-40 also stopped by TMZ to discuss his family wealth-building strategies.

“This is what I like to eat and just like all my drinks, I make what I like to drink you know what I mean. I’m 1000% involved in everything from start to finish…My family, my sons and wife are fully involved with building this Stevens empire. Just building an empire from food and beverage along with my rap career for 33 years with music on the shelves and being a multi-platinum recording artist…” E-40 told TMZ.

E-40’s new sausage products can be found at www.thegoonwiththespoon.com. The website also states that 40 Water plans to create cookbooks, develop cooking shows and open restaurants to expand his culinary brand.

The brand plans to release burritos, skewers, ice cream and pre-packaged meals in the future. Check out the footage below of E-40 discussing his new Goon with the Spoon venture.