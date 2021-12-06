‘Black Birds in the Sky: The Story of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre’

A searing new work of nonfiction from award-winning author Brandy Colbert talks about the history and legacy of one of the most deadly and destructive acts of racial violence in American history: the Tulsa Race Massacre in her new book, Black Birds in the Sky.

In the early morning of June 1, 1921, a white mob marched across the train tracks in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and into its predominantly Black Greenwood District–a thriving, affluent neighborhood known as America’s Black Wall Street. They brought with them firearms, gasoline, and explosives. In a few short hours, they’d razed thirty-five square blocks to the ground, leaving hundreds dead. The Tulsa Race Massacre is one of the most devastating acts of racial violence in US history. But how did it come to pass? What exactly happened? And why are the events unknown to so many of us today?