Minister Boosie can now marry couples for 6 figures (video)

Fans are cracking up after learning that rap renegade Boosie is now an ordained minister who is qualified to officiate weddings.

The outspoken “Wipe Me Down” rapper revealed the news on an Instagram video story flossing his license from the Universal Life Church Ministries announcing that he can now marry couples.

“I can marry you,” he said in the video clip. “If you wanna get married, if you want Boosie to marry you, let me know. If you want Boosie to marry you, I got my motherf—ing’ license. If you want Boosie to marry you, y’all holla at me. This my new thing.”

Some music fans are aghast that the flagrantly homophobic Boosie is going to be allowed behind the pulpit. Furthermore, Boosie’s price demands to marry off couples made some folks do a double-take.

Boosie said he is demanding between $75K and $100K per wedding.

Lil Boosie Gets His License To Marry! Are You Letting Lil Boosie Minister Your Wedding?💍 pic.twitter.com/oOeJ3IeIOX — Get Noticed🙏🏾👀 (@Bee4theclout) December 13, 2021

It remains to be seen if the “Back 2 BR” emcee will perform the wedding ceremonies for same-sex couples, seeing how much he has, for example, chastised Lil Nas X about his outward expression of his sexuality.

Remember, back in October 2021, Boosie unleashed a vicious Twitter diatribe about Nas X after the “Old Town Road” rapper joked that he and Boosie were collaborating on a new song together. Boosie not only called Lil Nas X a homophobic slur but he also said that if Nas killed himself, he would be doing the world a “huge favor.”

Meanwhile, Twitter users are weighing in on Boosie, who is now Minister Torrance Hatch Jr.

