Jason Derulo assaults fans who mockingly called him Usher (video)

Singer Jason Derulo connected with two fans in a much different way in Las Vegas this week. He punched and smacked a pair of troublemakers for deliberately mocking him by referring to him as R&B singer Usher and also uttering profanities at him.

According to the Metropolitan Las Vegas Police Department, Derulo passed two men on the escalator at the palatial Aria Casino and Resort in the center of the Las Vegas Strip at about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

The two unidentified men decided to troll Derulo derisively, a witness explained to TMZ, by shouting at Derulo: “Hey, Usher! F— you, b—-!!!”

As you will see in the video, Derulo lost it and immediately dashed past his security guard and initiates a brawl with the two men. In the close up of the surveillance cameras, Derulo punches the first guy in the face with a one-two piece which sent him sprawling to the ground. Seconds later, Derulo then slaps the second man just for being in proximity to the first one.

The security detail at the Aria quickly stepped in and dislodged Derulo from the pile of bodies rolling on the floor.

The two men, according to Las Vegas police, suffered minor cuts that drew a little bit of blood. But they refused to press charges against Derulo for assault.

Derulo was handcuffed and detained for a short time but was eventually released without an arrest since the two men did not file a report.

