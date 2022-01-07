Activist Elisabeth Omilami discusses feeding the Atlanta community during COVID

Elisabeth Omilami is undeniably one of the biggest forces in Atlanta’s philanthropic community. As the CEO of Hosea Helps, a charity committed to the city’s underprivileged with roots stemming back to the civil rights era, Omilami is often seen throughout Atlanta encouraging her celebrity friends and influencers to help the less fortunate. Rolling out talked with Omilami about her commitment to serving and whether things have become more challenging during the pandemic.

How has Hosea Helps been able to maintain momentum in servicing the community during COVID-19? Can you share what helped you stay motivated during this pandemic?

We are our best in disasters, in floods, in crises. We knew that the people who would be most in need during this pandemic were the poor, of all colors. There is a time when racism is not the issue, but classism is. No matter what the race, the poor are left behind in a disaster. They get the testing last, they get the vaccine last, they get the virtual learning last and because of the technology divide, they get the technology last. This is where Hosea Helps Inc. shines to pull together the gap, to close the gap that a capitalistic society naturally creates in any disaster whether it be a pandemic, or a flood, or whatever.

