 Skip to content

Kobe and Gianna Bryant statue erected at crash site (photo, video)

By Terry Shropshire | Jan 27, 2022

The Bryants (L-R): Natalia, Gianna, Kobe, Vanessa and toddler Bianka. Capri was not yet born at the time of this photo. (Image source: Instagram – @vanessabryant)

It is hard to believe it’s already been two years since all-time NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, died on Jan. 26, 2020.


The helicopter the two were riding in, along with seven others, crashed into the mountains of suburban Los Angeles, taking the lives of everyone aboard.

A statue has been erected of the Black Mamba and daughter Mambacita at the site where the chopper met the mountainside in Calabasas, California, a 20-mile drive northwest of L.A., according to ABC 7.


The 150-pound bronze statue created by Dan Medina pays homage to Kobe and Gigi Bryant and the seven others who perished on that fateful day.  

The base of the statue reads, “Heroes come and go, but legends are forever.” Medina planned to remove the statue by sunset, but he hopes that the city will build a larger version to honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant’s lives.

Continue reading on the next page.

Pages: 1 2
Category:
Tags: , , , ,

Stephen A. Smith uses Kobe Bryant tribute to diss other NBA players (video)

NBA Youngboy’s house raided by SWAT team, 3 arrested

Kelly Price warns mom of alleged R. Kelly victim about threatening her (video)

Paul Wall admits his father a ‘serial child molester’ and kidnapper (video)

Slim Jxmmi arrested after allegedly pulling out girlfriend’s hair; she responds

Gucci Mane still dissing Jeezy’s dead friend in new song (video)


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.