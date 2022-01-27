Kobe and Gianna Bryant statue erected at crash site (photo, video)

It is hard to believe it’s already been two years since all-time NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, died on Jan. 26, 2020.

The helicopter the two were riding in, along with seven others, crashed into the mountains of suburban Los Angeles, taking the lives of everyone aboard.

A statue has been erected of the Black Mamba and daughter Mambacita at the site where the chopper met the mountainside in Calabasas, California, a 20-mile drive northwest of L.A., according to ABC 7.

The 150-pound bronze statue created by Dan Medina pays homage to Kobe and Gigi Bryant and the seven others who perished on that fateful day.

A sculpture of Kobe and Gigi Bryant on the anniversary of air disaster that claimed their lives and seven others is temporarily erected at the Calabasas crash site by sculptor Dan Medina. He pulled 150- pound bronze up the hill. It is a smaller of one of a life size he is making pic.twitter.com/72qhFfAgTq — Richard Winton (@LAcrimes) January 26, 2022

The base of the statue reads, “Heroes come and go, but legends are forever.” Medina planned to remove the statue by sunset, but he hopes that the city will build a larger version to honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant’s lives.

