Alyssa Scott opens up about Nick Cannon’s new baby

Alyssa Scott is “at peace” and “will not judge” amid the news Nick Cannon is to be a father again.

The 28-year-old model admitted it is “painful” hearing her late son Zen — who died of brain cancer in December aged just five months — being mentioned in conversations about his dad expecting another child with Bre Tiesi, but she will not be getting involved in the discussion.

“I want to thank every single person who has messaged or thought of me over the last course of these last few months,” Scott said.

“I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that space with compassion, knowing I would need that most. It is painful having my son be a part of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn’t something I chose for him or myself. It’s important for me to let you all know. I am centered, I am at peace. I look at everyone’s predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother and daughter continue to carry me.”

Scott also admitted on her Instagram Story that she and Cannon “knew since August that Zen’s time on this earth would be limited.”

“We knew he would not make it to see 6 months.”

“I am eternally grateful he was in the arms of the people who loved him most. I know we were fully present and with him in these moments. We love you Zen. We got you down here baby boy.”

