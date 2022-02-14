Chevy has been building trucks for over a century. Over the years their trucks were manufactured and sold under different nameplates. In 1999 the first Silverado was introduced as a full-size pickup truck. Since then, Chey has continued exploring new paths with their various truck nameplates.

For Chevrolet, trucks have been the bottom line for the brand. To be more specific, the Silverado is the brand’s best-selling truck. So it stands to reason that they had to up the ante. This year, Chevrolet introduces their redesigned 2022 Silverado with some major enhancements.

The first upgrade to their truck fleet is the introduction of the first-ever Silverado ZR2, Chevy’s new flagship off-road truck. Chevy enhanced the 2022 Silverado features with an elevated exterior design and a reimagined interior. One noticeable change is the 13.4-inch touch screen which is standard on all Silverado truck trims; LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, ZR2, LTZ and High Country.

This week, I had the pleasure of test driving the 2022 Silverado 1500 LTD LTZ. One of the enhancements for the LTZ is the 2.7 liter duamax turbo-diesel which also features a 10-speed automatic transmission. For the handyman who needs towing capabilities, the LTD is can tow up to 13,300 pounds.

With the Duramax 2.7 liter turbo-diesel engine, one cannot help but notice the power, quickness, and speed of this half-ton truck. And with the new diesel engine, drivers and passengers can also appreciate just how quiet it runs. The Silverado LTZ is the all around best vehicle for work, family, and off-road adventure.

The 2022 Silverado 1500 LTD LTZ is one good-looking truck. The vehicle is almost as wide as it is tall. From the new front facia and grille design along with the lower headlamps, consumers can’t help but take note of the bold body style. On the LT modes and above, Chevy added wing-shaped daytime running lamps.

When it comes to pricing, the 2022 Silverado 1500 LTD LTZ suggested MSRP is $56,700. When fully optioned, buyers can roll off the lot for around $66,370.

Without question, the new 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 LTD LTZ lives up to the brand’s standards for being a solid truck. Buyers will appreciate the eye-catching styling on both the exterior and interior, making this vehicle even more enticing and the all-around best vehicle for work, family, and off-road adventures.