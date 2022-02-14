Whoopi Goldberg returns to ‘The View’ after Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg has returned to “The View” after a two-week suspension.

The 66-year-old actress had been suspended from her presenting role after claiming during a debate that the Holocaust was “not about race” and noted in her opening speech on her return to the talk show that it was “marvelous” to be back.

She said: “Hello, hello, hello and welcome to ‘The View.’ And yes, I am back. I missed you all. I got to tell you, there’s something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are ‘The View’ and this is what we do.”

The “Sister Act” star then went on to seemingly acknowledge her ill-received comments about the Holocaust by stating that debates on the show are not always handled as “eloquently” as they could be.

She added: “Sometimes we don’t do this as eloquently as we could.”

Goldberg — who was joined on her return to the ABC panel show by Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and guest host Ana Navarro — had initially apologized for her comments on the following episode of the show just before she was landed with a two-week suspension.

