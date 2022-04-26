Rick Ross’ hilarious response to DJ Envy’s wife’s confession (video)

Rick Ross has been on a social media tear lately.

From buying a tank to buying a cow to cutting down his own tree, the Miami-based rapper has consistently gone viral throughout 2022. None of that changed with his latest trip to “The Breakfast Club.”

Toward the end of the interview, Ross asked DJ Envy why he’s been in the headlines recently. Envy is promoting a new book with his wife, and in an interview with The Shade Room, Envy’s wife revealed she faked her orgasm for the first 10 years of their relationship. Envy clarified that the couple started dating around age 15 in high school.

Yee then asked Ross if he thinks a woman ever faked an orgasm with him.

“Imma tell you this, I can’t tell you what somebody did, but when I’m Rozay in the zone, you can’t fake that mess they make with Rozay,” Ross said. “That splash. You would’ve thought the fire alarm came on the way that splash came out, so if you can fake that [spraying water noise], you a hell of a [spraying water noise].”

Also in the interview, Ross asked Yee if she was a “squirter.” Yee said no, and Ross began to make the spraying water noise again.

This Rick Ross Breakfast Club interview took the wildest left turn 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/RY472cyfZZ — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) April 25, 2022

Ross is currently on a press run to advertise his first Rick Ross Car & Bike Show at The Promise Land. General admission tickets start at $250, and can be purchased on rickrosscarshow.com.