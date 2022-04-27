Killer Mike says released drug offenders deserve to sell again, legally (video)

Celebrated rapper, activist and entrepreneur Killer Mike caused many ears to perk up when he said that the low-level drug dealers released by President Biden should be allowed to sell again, this time legally.

Killer Mike, who was born and raised in Atlanta where he remains a very visible figure, made folks stop in their tracks when he told the media that providing clemency to 75 inmates is just the first step in their acclimation back into society.

President Biden has granted clemency to 78 individuals — all of whom were convicted of low-level drug offenses or nonviolent crimes. Three people were pardoned, and 75 received commutations of their sentences. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 26, 2022

First of all, Killer Mike, who was born Michael Render, believes that the number of people released should have been quadrupled. Secondly, Mike said the former offenders should be the first people in line to get their state licenses to open up marijuana dispensaries. He said the gesture would be a way for the Department of Justice and the feds to “repent” for a “drug war gone terribly wrong.”

“I think the feds owe them that,” Killer Mike said. “I think the oligarchy in this country owes the people that this industry has been built on, that’s going to bring billions to this county. They owe the people that were outlaws and paved the way” for others to make billions.

Killer Mike also revealed that he has a new documentary that further explores this new era of legalized cannabis called “Tumbleweeds” which will air on Vice TV.

Listen to Killer Mike explain his bold and intriguing stances below.