Tory Lanez detained at Vegas airport due to packing a large stash of weed

Embattled rap producer Tory Lanez was subjected to detainment at the Las Vegas airport after trying to board a flight with contraband in his luggage on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

According to Ace Showbiz, the “Stupid Again” rhymer was temporarily placed in custody when TSA agents at Harry Reid International Airport discovered a large amount of marijuana in Lanez’s carry-on luggage.

Even though weed is legal in Vegas, the nation’s airports and airspace are under federal jurisdiction where cannabis has not been legalized. Therefore passengers cannot fly with the substance.

Lanez, a Canadian-born musician whose name is Daystar Peterson, was kept off the flight while federal authorities confiscated the marijuana. Ever the savvy opportunist, Lanez was able to monetize his missed flight. He decided to stay in Vegas and perform at Drai’s nightclub on Sunday evening.

This episode comes just a week after former friend and collaborator Megan Thee Stallion gave a teary-eyed interview with Gayle King on CBS about the infamous shooting in Los Angeles in June 2020. Megan provided a play-by-play on Lanez’s alleged actions that led to both her feet being bloodied by gunshots. Lanez has been slapped with several felony charges, including illegally carrying a firearm and allegedly injuring Megan, by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.