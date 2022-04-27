What Vivica A. Fox thought of Megan Thee Stallion’s emotional interview

Vivica A. Fox is trying to look out for Black women.

On the YouTube show “Cocktails with Queens” that aired on April 26, Fox shared her thoughts on the interview that Megan Thee Stallion did with Gayle King regarding her case with Tory Lanez.

“I really think that her people should’ve advised her, ‘Until this is settled, and then you can tell your side. That’s when you talk,’ ” Fox said.

Claudia Jordan offered her opinion, saying she feels for Megan having to defend herself.

“I think pending a case that’s in progress, it is a mistake to kind of show your cards, but I also kind of feel for her because she’s been getting dragged like she’s the one that shot somebody,” Jordan said. “They treat her like she’s on trial and she’s not. He’s on trial, not her.”

Fox countered and said, “But that is just public opinion, which until the facts are stated and they come out, she should have kept everything that she possibly can in her file cabinet. If [Tory] committed the crime against her, then they can prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law. Now lawyers can take things, and twist and turn them.”

In the interview with Gayle King that aired on April 24, Megan describes what happened on the night of the shooting incident.

“All I hear is this man screaming,” Megan said. “And he said, ‘Dance, b—-.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared.

“He is standing up over the window shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick … If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important. “I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me. I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before.”