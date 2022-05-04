Search
B. Simone excited that she had 1st orgasm at age 32

By Terry Shropshire | May 4, 2022

(Image source: Instagram – @thebsimone)

Comedian B. Simone was elated to share with her fanbase that she finally experienced her first orgasm at the late age of 32.


The stage performer and one of the stars of Nick Cannon’s “Wild N’ Out” shared that she abstained from sexual relations for a period of 10 months, then simultaneously consulted sex experts, in order to finally achieve her goal of experiencing blissful ecstasy in bed.

The public admission that she failed to reach sexual climax with her mates in the past did incite some criticisms:


But the revelations also generated some fan testimonials about their own sexual maturation process.

Regardless of fan sentiment, Simone remained undeterred and continued to share her story with her fans regarding her coming of age experience about the female reproductive area.

B. Simone is far from the only female who has not achieved orgasm during sex. In April 2022, for example, DJ Envy’s wife Gia Casey unabashedly admitted during an Instagram live interview with The Shade Room that she had not climaxed for 10 years of their nearly 20-year marriage. 

DJ Envy, one of the trio of hosts for the nationally-syndicated morning radio show “The Breakfast Club,” was sitting with his wife when she admitted that he harbored this secret that long in order to not to deflate his ego. In spite of her dissatisfaction with their sexual relations, they share six children together.

“We would be intimate and he would be putting his best foot forward like, he is in the business of satisfying just all around. He lives to make me happy, and he puts his best foot forward in that role,” Casey recalls. “So I would see him trying and really going to work, and I’m sure many women can relate, you want to reward that man for that work and the only reward that you have to offer is an orgasm. And even if I didn’t feel it, I would still be performative.”

Statistics back these women’s testimonies. According to Psychology Today, only about 70 percent of women in relationships achieve orgasms, and it’s even worse for women in casual romantic flings, where they climax around 49 percent of the time. This compares to 95 percent of men who normally orgasm when they are coital with their partners.

This reality is why B. Simone was having a virtual live discussion with her followers and fans. Simone’s mentor revealed that a smaller percentage of the population than we think really understands the male-female reproductive parts and how to erotically stimulate one another.

 

