B. Simone excited that she had 1st orgasm at age 32

Comedian B. Simone was elated to share with her fanbase that she finally experienced her first orgasm at the late age of 32.

The stage performer and one of the stars of Nick Cannon’s “Wild N’ Out” shared that she abstained from sexual relations for a period of 10 months, then simultaneously consulted sex experts, in order to finally achieve her goal of experiencing blissful ecstasy in bed.

Fun fact : I had my 1st orgasm ever in life last month . I’ve been celibate for 10 months…what does that tell you ? 🤔 — B.Simone (@TheBSimone) May 2, 2022

The public admission that she failed to reach sexual climax with her mates in the past did incite some criticisms:

So genuine question. You didn’t know your body and you were expecting a man to teach you about your body? — StirFryPodcast (@BusinessFry) May 3, 2022

But the revelations also generated some fan testimonials about their own sexual maturation process.

Regardless of fan sentiment, Simone remained undeterred and continued to share her story with her fans regarding her coming of age experience about the female reproductive area.

I met this lady she’s an intimacy coordinator /sex educator. She has taught me so much and it’s so cool to learn things that we just don’t learn . We just start having sex not knowing simple shit. I mean im hella late having and orgasm (im not talking bout that ) but other stuff — B.Simone (@TheBSimone) May 2, 2022

B. Simone is far from the only female who has not achieved orgasm during sex. In April 2022, for example, DJ Envy’s wife Gia Casey unabashedly admitted during an Instagram live interview with The Shade Room that she had not climaxed for 10 years of their nearly 20-year marriage.

DJ Envy, one of the trio of hosts for the nationally-syndicated morning radio show “The Breakfast Club,” was sitting with his wife when she admitted that he harbored this secret that long in order to not to deflate his ego. In spite of her dissatisfaction with their sexual relations, they share six children together.

“We would be intimate and he would be putting his best foot forward like, he is in the business of satisfying just all around. He lives to make me happy, and he puts his best foot forward in that role,” Casey recalls. “So I would see him trying and really going to work, and I’m sure many women can relate, you want to reward that man for that work and the only reward that you have to offer is an orgasm. And even if I didn’t feel it, I would still be performative.”

Statistics back these women’s testimonies. According to Psychology Today, only about 70 percent of women in relationships achieve orgasms, and it’s even worse for women in casual romantic flings, where they climax around 49 percent of the time. This compares to 95 percent of men who normally orgasm when they are coital with their partners.

This reality is why B. Simone was having a virtual live discussion with her followers and fans. Simone’s mentor revealed that a smaller percentage of the population than we think really understands the male-female reproductive parts and how to erotically stimulate one another.

If I point to the clitoris on a diagram and ask 10 men what it was I promise you they all wouldn’t know. Please stop acting like you know everything about a woman’s body when in reality you’re not taking the time to learn — B.Simone (@TheBSimone) May 2, 2022

Fellas I hope you don’t think all these women are having orgasms lol 😂 they lie or just don’t say anything … FYI not ALL but ALOT! — B.Simone (@TheBSimone) May 2, 2022

Simone,