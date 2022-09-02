The 2022 Land Rover Defender 90 is stylish, fast and fun to drive

The 2022 Land Rover Defender 90 is a stylish, fast and fun SUV to drive. Over the years, Land Rover gained worldwide notoriety for its stylish yet rugged look as well as a reputation for the SUV’s ruggedness and versatility off-road. Land Rover’s Defender was designed with durability in mind yet still offering an upscale look.

The 2022 Land Rover Defender 90 is an exceptional SUV that offers the full package — style, durability, versatility and power. Despite the fact that we are experiencing inflated gas prices, the Defender 90 was worth the drive. From my initial start-up of the Defender, you hear the power. Land Rover installed a supercharged V-8 5.0-liter monster of an engine with 518 horsepower.

During this writer’s test-drive, the Defender 90 drove very well through the urban city jungle as well as on the highway and I had no problem keeping the pace. The Defender has a top speed of 149 mph, giving drivers who love to drive fast a chance to experience its power. The Defender 90 was also capable of going from zero to 60 mph very quickly. Overall, the Defender 90 is durable. it can handle city driving, highway, and extreme terrains such as sand and icy environments.

Land Rover offers three trim models for the Defender, 90, 110 and 130. They also offer plenty of extra appearance packages and various seating configuration options. There is unique seating for the Defender 90 for five or six passengers. Also, there is the option for a three-across front seat or a third row.

The 2022 Land Rover Defender 90 V-8 is a fun SUV to drive. With that said, though this is a cool SUV, it is also caters to a small demographic group especially when it comes to the price. The 2022 Land Rover Defender 90 V-8 starts at a$104,200. Despite the price, the experience driving this SUV is worth checking it out. Our tested model was the Defender 90 V-8 in Yulong White paint and Ebony interior, which made it stand out from the crowd.