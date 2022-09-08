Aries Spears and Tiffany Haddish’s accuser speaks out (video)

Veteran comedian Aries Spears and his accuser have spoken out on opposite sides of the alleged pedophilia case that has riveted the nation.

In her letter to the Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón that was obtained by NBC News and the Los Angeles Times, Jane Doe said her mother filed a police report on Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears’ alleged crimes in Las Vegas in January 2020. She further states that Las Vegas authorities forwarded the matter to the LAPD, which “has done nothing with this complaint.”

The letter reads: “This matter’s breadth and complexity require your jurisdictional powers and resources to tackle and end the stream (of) depravity committed by Haddish and Spears,” Jane Doe continued, “my brother and I are prepared to speak with investigators and prosecutors from your office and provide you with irrefutable evidence that substantiates our allegations.”

Jane Doe reportedly asked Gascón to “immediately arrest and prosecute” both Haddish and Aries. The L.A. district attorney told the publications that they have yet to receive the letter but have “reached out” to their law enforcement partners to inquire about the matter.

Haddish, who skyrocketed to fame via the blockbuster film Girls Trip, has already admitted that she regrets participating in the cringe-worthy video skit involving minors that was temporarily posted online. It has since been removed.

Spears, who also participated in the video, told his 217K Instagram followers that he is grateful for the support and the suspension of judgement about him until the legal process runs its course.

“Listen, obviously for legal reasons, I really can’t talk about anything at this time,” Spears, 47, said in a preview of his “Spears & Steinberg” podcast posted on Instagram Wednesday, Sept 7, 2022.

“But I just, more or less, want to say to all the loyal listeners, thank you guys for your support and for your love. Listen, this is an extortion case, this is a shakedown. We won’t be shaken down.”