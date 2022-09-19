CAN TV’s new show, ‘Real Talk,’ embraces self-care

A new weekly show co-hosted by three real-life Chicago friends aims to share “conversation for the soul.”

“Real Talk with Just 4 Girlfriends” launched last week on CAN TV, Chicago’s cable access station, airs Mondays at 7 p.m. CT on CAN TV19 and streams online at cantv.org.

“On the show, people will see three authentic friends sharing nuggets of life facts that are aimed at helping our audience embrace self-care and self preservation,” says co-host Angelique David.

On each show, the hosts dive into an issue and bring on guests to help make sense of it all, with self-care at the heart. The shows cover a wide range of topics. One episode dives into body positivity and loving your full self no matter what. Another is all about wine — how to taste it, how to decipher a wine menu — with insights from a Chicago-based wine store owner. Another episode is all about the therapeutic power of pets.

“We’re a silly and crazy bunch,” says David. “It’s going to feel like you’ve come into a living room with three silly girlfriends who are super down-to-earth.”

The co-hosts also include Michelle Skinner and Robyn McFarland. The three are not only longtime best friends, but also help lead Just 4 Girlfriends, a group that hosts events and connects women to help them embrace those same themes of self-care and self-preservation.

The group was founded by David. At a certain point in her career, she felt like she was losing herself. From the outside, she was a successful lawyer, wife and mother, but she developed persistent health issues that turned out to be caused by stress and anxiety. As she shared her story with more women, she found her issues weren’t so unique.

“I said, ‘Ladies, we have to embrace self-care,’ ” said David. “One of the things I love doing is planning really unique and engaging and over-the-top events. And so I pulled a group of friends together and said how about we do something once a month.”

As the events became more popular, David founded Just 4 Girlfriends, which now has members across the country and hosts live events in the Chicago and DC areas as well as virtual events.

“It has become a mighty sisterhood,” said David. “We wanted it to be something that could make your life easier.”

The natural chemistry of the three hosts is clear to viewers of the show.

David says, “It’ll be a fun Monday night. They’re my besties. You should see the funny things in our group chat!”

“Real Talk” is part of CAN TV’s new signature programming block — five new programs airing weeknights at 7 p.m. CT. The shows are a mix of interview and conversation formats featuring local news, culture, politics and community leaders, all hosted by Chicagoans featuring stories about Chicago.

For more information, visit www.cantv.org.