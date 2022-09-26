Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Alcorn State player’s mom, sister die in car accident

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the junior linebacker
Alcorn State player Tyler Smith and his mother, Kamille Smith. (Image source: GoFundMe – Ronald Pugh)

An Alcorn State junior linebacker suffered a tragic loss following the Braves’ 38-21 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sept. 24. According to The Vicksburg Post, Kamille H. Smith, 43, and Kirstin A. Lucas, 16, were killed in a late-night car accident. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were also killed in the head-on collision, the Mississippi Highway Patrol told the outlet.

Kamille Smith and Lucas are the mother and sister, respectively, of Alcorn State player Tyler Smith. Smith transferred from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, where he became a member of Omega Psi Phi.


“Growing up with just his mom and sister, they meant the world to him,” Smith’s GoFundMe description, set up by Ronald Pugh, reads. “As a current college student with no scholarship, as well as no personal vehicle, and trying to plan a proper burial for his family is a tough task to ask a young man. We as his brothers/friends ask you donate anything to help Tyler during this time.”

The news of Smith losing his family members went viral on social media, which led the Alcorn State Athletic Department to make an official statement.


“Braves Family, tonight we mourn sincerely the recent loss of family member of one of our very own – Tyler Smith of @AlcornStateFB,” the athletic department tweeted. “We ask that you please keep Tyler & his family in your prayers at this time, and respect the privacy of the family.”

Read more about:

Also read

James Oliver
Music
Alabama State band director James Oliver discusses MEAC/SWAC experience
BiancaBelair
Sports
Sights and sounds from Alabama State's 23-13 victory over Howard
Smiley,African,American,Girl,In,Wheat,Field.,Blonde,African,Braids
Beauty and Hair
5 hairstyles Black women can rock during the fall season
Marvin Bracy-Williams
Sports
Olympic athlete Marvin Bracy-Williams shares his journey as a track star
Sesame Place
News
Sesame Place faces backlash after snub of Black girls (video)
Diddy
Music Industry Videos
Top NFL prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux and Diddy collab in new Beats campaign

Watch this video

What's new

karl-anthony-towns-jordyn-woods
Karl-Anthony Towns has most unusual birthday gift for Jordyn Woods
Herschel Walker2
Herschel Walker grants 'rolling out' exclusive to address campaign attacks
TaylorHale
What Taylor Hale said as 1st Black woman to win 'Big Brother' (video)