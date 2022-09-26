US Dream Academy partners with Master P to inspire and empower the youth

The U.S. Dream Academy, a national youth development, nonprofit organization partners with Monarch Magazine publisher and content producer, Will Walters; and businessman, philanthropist and music mogul Percy “Master P” Miller to help young people become financially savvy entrepreneurs in an initiative called Dream Builders.

DREAM BUILDERS was formed to provide youth early exposure to professionals from various sectors and to help increase access to financial literacy education, and quality coaching. Together, this unique collaboration seeks to demonstrate innovative ways to reduce inequities of access for Black and Latinx youth living in under-invested communities while also inspiring young people to achieve their dreams.

The U.S. Dream Academy’s chief strategy officer, Diane Wallace Booker explains “in a multi-phase project, our DreamTeens will have the opportunity to participate within experiential activities that provide hands on education in a unique and authentic way. Affording them the opportunity to design content, start their own micro-snack shop, market their products, learn about profit and loss, inventory and customer relations all while receiving mentoring from Percy Miller and coaching from various other experts and successful entrepreneurs.”

“Monarch is excited to partner within this collaboration to help amplify the stories of young people and expand opportunities for youth to engage with creatives, business leaders and media to help shape new narratives around entrepreneurship for Black young people,” said Walters.

Miller adds, “African Americans make up a tenth of 1% of CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. The only way to change that narrative is to educate the youth on entrepreneurship and financial literacy at an early age. Teaming up with U.S. Dream Academy and Monarch Magazine, it’s all about building economic empowerment for our culture.”