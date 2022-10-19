Kandi Burruss’ mother says who she’d replace her husband with (video)

Some fans are calling Mama Joyce “classless” and “disrespectful” after she told a crowd that she would replace her daughter Kandi Burruss‘ husband with someone with “a real job.”

Burruss, 47, the longtime “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, married Todd Tucker back in 2014 despite her mother’s ceaseless protestations and constant barking about Tucker’s allegedly diminutive height, large head size, and unsatisfactory income bracket. Once, she even called Tucker’s parents a former pimp and a prostitute, according to RadarOnline and TooFab.

Joyce’s interminable needling and disparagement of Tucker’s character and profession began before the couple walked down the aisle and has continued until today.

Therefore, when someone brought up Mama Joyce’s favorite topic – her son-in-law – at the BravoCon convention, she immediately went into attack mode.

“If I could have replaced Todd, I probably would’ve picked anyone that had a decent job,” Mama Joyce growled onstage during the event at the Javits Center in New York while the crowd fell out.

“Somebody that was maybe in the same business, in the financial realm that she was in. I just think that she should’ve married someone that was on the same financial scale.”

Tucker has had to deal with disparagements on multiple occasions during the taping of “RHOA,” and fans wonder openly why his wife Burruss had not put a stop to it.

Tucker is not alone. Mama Joyce vehemently opposed Burruss’ previous fianceé, Ashley ‘AJ’ Jewell, who was tragically murdered outside of an Atlanta strip club.

Some fans are aghast that Burruss has mostly remained mute while her mother casts aspersions on her husband, though few are privy to what Burruss may have said to her mother when the cameras are off.

This is all on @Kandi She has allowed it, she condones it, she supports it, and at some point Todd gotta decide if he gonna keep dealing with it. #rhoa #mamajoyce https://t.co/dV6WBwRgDv — hoopstrainer (@hoopstrainer) October 19, 2022

Marlo told the truth. Kandi your mom is very disrespectful towards your

husband and you never say anything…😳😳😳#mamajoyce" pic.twitter.com/4At6dX5HCt — China Eyes (@Doddledee) October 18, 2022

I think it's time Kandi to put #MamaJoyce in her place respectfully. It's clearly she doesn't like and respect Todd. That's a problem. — Tonya Renee (@OnlyTonyaRenee) October 18, 2022

If #Kandi got a deadbeat sorry husband in @toddntucker as #MamaJoyce suggests, then that's a reflection on how she raised her daughter. If she raised your daughter to gravitate to what you despise, then that's a reflection on her or is it just bs? Hold that mirror up lady. — TaylorLT (@TLTESQ37) October 18, 2022