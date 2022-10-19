Kandi Burruss’ mother says who she’d replace her husband with (video)

Mama Joyce spewed more venom at her son-in-law Todd Tucker while Kandi Burruss remains mysteriously silent
Todd Tucker and wife Kandi Burruss (Photos by Terry Shropshire for rolling out)

Some fans are calling Mama Joyce “classless” and “disrespectful” after she told a crowd that she would replace her daughter Kandi Burruss‘ husband with someone with “a real job.”

Burruss, 47, the longtime “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, married Todd Tucker back in 2014 despite her mother’s ceaseless protestations and constant barking about Tucker’s allegedly diminutive height, large head size, and unsatisfactory income bracket. Once, she even called Tucker’s parents a former pimp and a prostitute, according to RadarOnline and TooFab.


Joyce’s interminable needling and disparagement of Tucker’s character and profession began before the couple walked down the aisle and has continued until today.

Therefore, when someone brought up Mama Joyce’s favorite topic – her son-in-law – at the BravoCon convention, she immediately went into attack mode.


“If I could have replaced Todd, I probably would’ve picked anyone that had a decent job,” Mama Joyce growled onstage during the event at the Javits Center in New York while the crowd fell out. 

“Somebody that was maybe in the same business, in the financial realm that she was in. I just think that she should’ve married someone that was on the same financial scale.”

Tucker has had to deal with disparagements on multiple occasions during the taping of “RHOA,” and fans wonder openly why his wife Burruss had not put a stop to it.

Tucker is not alone. Mama Joyce vehemently opposed Burruss’ previous fianceé, Ashley ‘AJ’ Jewell, who was tragically murdered outside of an Atlanta strip club.

Some fans are aghast that Burruss has mostly remained mute while her mother casts aspersions on her husband, though few are privy to what Burruss may have said to her mother when the cameras are off.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new