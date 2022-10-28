22-year-old gang member sentenced to life for deadly wedding robbery

On Oct. 27, a 22-year-old man was found guilty of robbing and killing a wedding guest outside an Atlanta country club. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jayden Myrick was charged with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and 13 other counts for the July 2o18 killing of Christian Broder.

Broder was standing with his brother and two friends as they waited for an Uber outside the Capital City Country Club on July 8, 2018. That’s when Myrick and three other teenagers drove up in a stolen Dodge Charger.

Myrick, who was 17 years old at the time, got out of the car with a 9mm pistol and demanded their cellphones, wallets and purses. Broder followed Myrick after the robbery in an attempt to retrieve the items. Myrick allegedly turned around and asked Broder, “Do you really want to die over this?” before shooting him in the stomach. Broder was hospitalized and died two weeks later.

Myrick was also named in the YSL case as he was accused of trying to shank YFN Lucci in February at the Fulton County Jail.