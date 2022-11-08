Dustin Ross shares his views on Black ownership with ‘Bet On Black’

Dustin Ross is a New York native who is making his mark on the culture as a writer, host, and producer. His latest venture is serving as a host for Revolt TV‘s latest show, “Bet On Black.” The show, which airs Mondays at 9:30 p.m. EST can be compared to “Shark Tank” but with Black entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs and business owners will appear on the show to present their businesses to a group of celebrity judges and will also have the chance to walk away with $200,000. Viewers can expect to see prominent figures such as Master P, Remy Ma, Pinky Cole, LeToya Luckett, and more.

Rolling out spoke with Ross to hear his views on the importance of Black ownership.

What are you looking forward to most about the show?

You know what, participation in this project has been gratifying for me. The show ‘Bet On Black’ is a competition show where we have all these brilliant, smart Black people who are entrepreneurs with these great ideas and companies. They are competing for funding that is going to be put to good use in their companies. Being a part of that is all I needed to hear to know I wanted to be involved in some way. I was so fortunate that they asked me to host, which is something I love doing. So, I was able to help get involved and help push those guys closer and closer to that seed money. It has been a fulfilling experience for me.

How important is Black ownership?

It’s critically important. We hear this conversation kind of echoing throughout all the social media outlets and through all the media outlets that we take in for us supporting Black businesses and putting our dollars to good use in that way. This is a very organized effort to do just that.

“It’s kind of hard and things are all over the place and you don’t know how to even find some of the businesses that you’re looking for that are Black owners of those. This is a great way to kind of like put everything together in one hub. Even though there’s only one winner of that grand prize, every one of these businesses gets a highlight and a chance to put themselves out there for everybody to be aware of. It’s a really dope situation.