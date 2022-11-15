James Worthy collaborates on a project with Atlanta legend Big Gipp

James Worthy is a 3x Grammy nominated producer-songwriter, multi-platinum artist, and entrepreneur who is making his mark in the music industry. Residing in Atlanta, he summizes his authenticity is what makes him stand out in what people may say is a saturated market.

The multi-hyphenate has worked with artists such as Fetty Wap, 6LACK, T-Pain, J. Holiday, and DJ Luke Nasty. His main focus right now is a project with Atlanta legend, Big Gipp from Goodie Mob.

How is your musical style different from others?

I try to keep integrity and authenticity in my music. I never try to follow anybody or anything. I always do what feels good to me. I always write from the perspective of if I went through it or if I know someone close to me that’s going through something, I’ll write from that perspective. I’m never really thinking about what’s on the radio or what’s popular. I’m always in my world just thinking about what feels good to me. I’m happy that it has translated with the world, with my fans, and with different people that are coming into it with me now. I’m glad that it is translating in that way because as an artist and a creative, you always want people to love what you do but it has to feel genuine to the people. That’s what I always pride myself on.

What can fans expect from your EP with Big Gipp?

This is a special project because this is the first time I’ve ever done a full EP with another artist. Also, Gipp is an Atlanta legend who’s coming from the legendary group Goodie Mob so those are like my OGs and my mentors. Just the fact that I was able to do a whole project with Gipp and work with Goodie was a big milestone for me.

It is also something new for the industry and the culture; something different blending R&B, hip-hop, and even a little EDM influence with our records too. It is not just regular rap and hip-hop stuff, we’re infusing stuff together not only in the production, but what we are talking about in the subject matter. It’s just something fresh that we are trying to pull across to the audience and we have some special guests on the project that I’m happy about. It’s going to be great.