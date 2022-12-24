Ericka Champion is providing quality health care to the community

Ericka Champion, medical expert and registered nurse serves as the administrative director of emergency and women’s services at Medical City McKinney located in Texas. With a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a Master’s degree in health services administration from the University of Detroit Mercy, she has now been in healthcare for over 20 years with more than 13 years in leadership.

Her passion for healthcare equality in the community has been a critical factor in individuals receiving high-quality, compassionate care.

Why did you select your career?

I always wanted to be in healthcare. [I] chose nursing because of the instrumental role nurses play in the care of their patients’ well-being and total healing. Nurses care not only [for] the patients, but their loved ones’ mind, body and spirit.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower(s) to be?

I am able to participate at the table with other healthcare executives and bring the voice of minorities in the community. [I want] to make sure our voices and needs are addressed.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

You are worthy, you are valued, and do what makes you happy.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

This is extremely important. In this day, we have to show the youth that there is more to social media and being famous. We must mentor and help them with tools and strategies for success. We must show them the way to open doors for themselves, so they can be even greater and make monumental impacts. [That way] we can continue to shine in a positive light for generations to come.

As a successful woman in business, what is your greatest or proudest achievement?

Honestly, my proudest achievement is being able to give nurses their first job as a professional in the career they worked so hard for. The path to become a nurse is not easy, and it makes me smile to be able to assist in making their dreams and hard work come true.