LaToya Rowell is helping Comerica Bank uphold its commitment to diversity

As the vice president and national community affairs manager of Comerica Bank, LaToya Rowell helps empower individuals through external group initiatives and partnerships. She is also responsible for 19 business resource groups and volunteer programs at Comerica Bank.

The bank is committed to raising the expectations of what a banking institution can be in the diverse communities they serve. Rowell hopes that the work she does every day will impact generations to come.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower to be?

[My superpower is] my ability to connect with others across all backgrounds and form lasting relationships. I think sometimes soft skills are not given the respect they deserve. Having the ability to relate with others is essential to the success you want achieve in your career regardless of your profession. Being able to build strong, positive relationships with people from different cultures and economic backgrounds has provided me with the opportunity to learn new skills and open doors that have helped me to further develop my career.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

You don’t have to have your whole life figured out. It’s OK to not know what you want to do [when it comes to your] lifelong career or family; such as a house with a white picket fence. You can create a worthwhile future while enjoying the moment.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

It’s important because they will have the ability to advocate for the advancement of other people and women of color. My success is a direct result of a woman of color [being in a] leadership role. She was able to recognize the spark, the skill set and drive I had because she was once in my shoes. Being a person of color, we have shared experiences [in both] life and the workplace. Those shared experiences provides us with the capacity to see ourselves in each other.