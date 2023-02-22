Citizens launches Black History Month challenge for HBCU students, powered by EVERFI

PROVIDENCE, R.I., (February, 2023) — In honor of Black History Month 2023, Citizens is generating awareness, education and celebration of Black culture while awarding eight scholarships to students who are currently enrolled at or committed to attending a Historically Black College or University (HBCU). The Black History Month Challenge is a unique competition conducted throughout February to help students better understand Black culture, including stories of struggles and triumphs using EVERFI’s African American History curricula.

The challenge features four digital lessons and a capstone essay contest in which students will develop a plan for continuing a year-round conversation about Black history within their respective communities. Eight winners will be selected from participating HBCUs, and each will receive a $5,000 scholarship and a brand-new Apple MacBook Pro, courtesy of Citizens Pay.

“At Citizens, we aspire to be a trusted and active advocate for a diverse, equitable and inclusive society,” said Michelle Hecht, EVP and Head of Corporate Affairs at Citizens. “We are thrilled to continue sponsoring the Black History Month Challenge and investing in the next generation of HBCU students while providing a unique platform for education, learning and shared understanding.”

The Black History Month Challenge is designed to inspire students by sharing stories about the Black experience in America and empowering them by amplifying Black stories throughout history. Students will explore both historical and current events as they learn about trailblazers within multiple disciplines who have made significant contributions to Black culture within their respective sectors.

In addition to making Black history education available, Citizens collaborates with EVERFI to provide schools with the necessary resources concerning financial empowerment, financing higher education, saving and digital banking to ensure students have the proper knowledge to help them thrive and reach their full potential.

To learn more about this year’s Black History Month Challenge, visit www.citizensbank.com/EVERFI

