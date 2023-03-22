Georgia woman gets life sentence for fatally stabbing man at birthday party

The victim was stabbed in the neck
Image source: Georgia Department of Corrections

A 25-year-old Spalding County, Georgia, woman was sentenced to life in prison for killing a man at a birthday party.

Shawaltra Horton fatally stabbed 32-year-old Cadero Raymond Williams on Oct. 18, 2020. According to the district attorney’s office, everyone gathered outside while Williams wanted to remain inside.


Horton grabbed Williams by his shirt and pulled him outside. Williams then pushed her off him. That’s when Horton went inside and grabbed a kitchen knife, came back outside and stabbed Williams in the neck. Williams died from his injuries.

Horton surrendered the following day after being identified as a suspect. She pleaded guilty to killing Williams on March 3 and is serving her life sentence at Arrandale State Prison.


