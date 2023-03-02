Former reality TV star sentenced to life in prison for plotting to kill nephew

On March 2, 2023, Tim Norman was sentenced to life in prison for murder-for-hire against his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr.

In 2020, Norman was accused of being behind his nephew’s death in 2016, as court documents showed that he took out a life insurance policy on Montgomery for $450K in 2014.

Norman was found guilty on all charges, including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire resulting in death and mail fraud. He was given two life sentences for the murder-for-hire counts and a 240-month sentence for the count of mail fraud.

Norman and his family are widely known for the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

On Feb. 23, Norman proclaimed his innocence on Instagram, writing, “Thank you for all the prayers. I’m still in disbelief. The feds know 100% I did not do those insurance policies. But the jury didn’t get to hear that. And not one person got on the stand and said that I told them to hurt my nephew. They destroyed my name and image so you guys wouldn’t search for the truth.”

Three others have been charged for their roles and pleaded guilty.

In October 2022, Travell Anthony Hill was sentenced to 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to his involvement as the shooter. In November 2022, Waiel Reba Yaghnam, Norman’s insurance agent, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. In January 2023, Terica Ellis was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.