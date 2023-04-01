Dr. Aaron Fletcher speaks on life changing wrinkle reduction device

Facial plastic surgeon and ear nose and throat specialist Dr. Aaron Fletcher M.D. explains in detail the benefits of using the device EMFACE on his patients. EMFACE administers radio frequencies and HIREF energy to smooth out wrinkles and contract key muscles in the face. RO sat down with Dr. Fletcher to gather more details on a procedure that minimizes wrinkles without having to get plastic surgery.

RO: The device EMFACE, how does it work?

Dr. Fletcher: The EMFACE treatments work by restoring collagen and elastin in the skin with RF technology. So, not only does it smooth out your wrinkles in your face but you will notice the muscles throughout your facial area will start to contract.

RO: As a facial plastic surgeon what made this procedure attractive to you?

Dr. Fletcher: One of the things I loved about the treatment is that anyone is virtually a candidate. It is totally safe and does not interfere with facial fillers. It is safe for people with most kinds of dental implants, and is suitable for both men and women. It can enhance the jawline, which is something many men are interested in, and of course, it smooths out wrinkles, which is a common concern for women.

RO: How many sessions would you say a person needs before they should see a difference?

Dr. Fletcher: Well, a single EMFACE treatment session lasts between 20 and 30 minutes. Multiple sessions are recommended for the best results, but there is no downtime needed afterwards. In general, you can expect about a 37% reduction in the appearance of wrinkles. Patients also experienced 30% increases in muscle tone.

RO: The most important question to me is, does it hurt?

Dr. Fletcher: No, it doesn’t hurt at all. In fact, the device works gently to stimulate the facial muscles so it almost feels like a massage. Also, something I didn’t mention earlier is the EMFACE treatments also has the ability to lift the eyes and achieve a lateral brow lift.

There are several great benefits if you aren't keen of getting facial plastic surgery or if you can't afford it.