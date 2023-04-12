Florida teacher arrested for allegedly hosting fight club in class

When folks think about the most outrageous state in the Union, Florida probably comes up more than anyplace else.

Now another outlandish story has developed. A 23-year-old teacher hosted organized brawls inside the classroom during school hours, the Miami Herald reports.

Angel Drew Footman of Tallahassee was arrested Wednesday, April 5, 2023, and charged with four counts of contributing to child delinquency. She allegedly facilitated the fight clubs at Griffin Middle School.

There were supposed to be no videos taken and the kids were allegedly ordered to avoid screaming and yelling. But at least one of the students managed to capture damning footage and show it to his or her parents.

The parents, in turn, showed the videos to school administrators. In three videos, the girls allegedly were shown fighting while Footman stood back and watched like a boxing referee.

Sheriff’s Detective Hannah Parry explained to “NBC News” that Footman’s sixth-grade fight club had four rules: “30 seconds. No screaming, no yelling, and no phones.”

In one instance, Footman actually asked two of the girls to return to the classroom later in order to “run it back,” like a boxing rematch.

Footman tried to deny that she organized fisticuffs, telling authorities that her room was overrun by unruly children.

“Footman stated outright that she knows she has poor classroom management skills,” Parry told the news station.

If a jury finds Footman guilty of the four counts against her, she could serve up to a year in jail on each charge.