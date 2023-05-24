A$AP Rocky checks male fans in nightclub to protect Rihanna (video)

A$AP Rocky recently had to check some men at a nightclub. The rapper and designer called out two men who were fighting while he was in the club with his partner.

“Y’all n— act like gentlemen right now, you heard?” Rocky said. “I got my lady in here, y’all n—- calm that s— down, man. Don’t be in this section doing all that s—. Calm down that s— down, y’all. Act like gentlemen when y’all in our presence.”

ASAP Rocky goes off on people for fighting in the club while Rihanna was present 👀😂

pic.twitter.com/G7yn1Noma5 — No Jumper (@nojumper) May 22, 2023

Rihanna is currently pregnant with her and Rocky’s second child. The couple’s oldest child, RZA, recently celebrated his first birthday in extravagant fashion.

Forbes officially named Rihanna a billionaire in 2021. A large portion of the singer-entrepreneur’s fortune stems from her beauty line Fenty. In January, Rocky announced he had a new album on the way. One of his most recent features was “Wharf Talk” from Tyler, The Creator‘s Call Me If You Get Lost deluxe album.

Rocky has been spotted with Rihanna in Korea and Japan over the past week performing shows, making club appearances and attending the Gucci Cruise 2023 fashion show. Rocky also appeared at the Palm Isle Skate Shop in Korea.