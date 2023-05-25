5 life lessons we learned from the ‘Queen of Rock and Roll’ Tina Turner

As the world grieves the death of the undisputed “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” Tina Turner, it’s clear that she made a tremendous impact not only with her musical contribution, selling over 100 million records worldwide, but also by the example of her life. The 1993 cinematic biography based on the tragedy and triumph of her life’s story is one of the most influential movies of the last century. The unforgettable performance by Angela Bassett earned an Academy award nomination, but it was Turner’s story of tenacity that resonated with fans and will remain timeless.

Turner lived her life out loud and through her transparency, we are able to pull timeless life lessons that can be applied to us all.