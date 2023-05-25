‘Basketball Wives’ star Brittish Williams pleads guilty to 15 federal charges

A former star on “Basketball Wives LA” has pled guilty to a litany of federal indictments on fraud and corruption charges that netted her about a half-million dollars.

Brittish “Cierrah” Williams, 33, admitted to bank fraud, misusing social security numbers, sending fake bills for health insurance payouts, lying to the IRS and falsifying information on applications for federal loans. Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 23, 2023.

Williams garnered some national notoriety during her appearance on the fourth season of “Basketball Wives LA” and “Marriage Bootcamp,” as well as her short tenure on the WHHL (104.1 FM) radio show called “The Home Team.”

The U.S. Department of Justice accuses Williams of a vast array of transgressions, including: