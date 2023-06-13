WNBA Power Rankings: Week of June 12

With another week of WNBA action, comes another week of power rankings for June 12.

Highlights from around the league last week include Sylvia Fowles and Sue Bird having their jerseys retired by the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm, Saucy Santana and Canton Jones performing at the Atlanta Dream games as well as Lola Brooke attending the June 11 matinee between the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings.

last night was ab-SYL-utely incredible. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/glqSSSfAd9 — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) June 12, 2023

So this happened.. 6’6 & 4’9 but still don’t evaa play w/ it 😌🔥 pic.twitter.com/9V8vLJGLMN — 𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐈. (@kalanibrown21) June 11, 2023

HALFTIME WAS A MOVIE Thank you for bringing the heat 🔥 @SaucySantana pic.twitter.com/iaNnT28jDZ — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) June 10, 2023

On the court, Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu poured in a career-high 37 points in a 106-83 win over the Atlanta Dream on June 9. Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner scored a season-high 29 points to go along with six rebounds, two blocks and two steals in an 85-82 win over the Indiana Fever on June 11. Fever rookie center Aliyah Boston joined the likes of Candace Parker, Yolanda Griffin and Tamika Catchings as the only WNBA rookies to have consecutive games of 10+ points, 10+ rebounds, 2+ blocks, 1+ steals and 1+ assists.

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd still leads the league in scoring with 26 points per game, while Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas are tied for the league lead with 11.2 rebounds per game.