What the SAG-AFTRA strike is all about

SAG-AFTRA has joined the Writer’s Guild of America in a strike after failing to reach a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

It was the first time both actors and writers unions have been on strike simultaneously in over 60 years.

“Earning a living as a professional performer has become increasingly difficult, with both inflation and the streaming ecosystem undercutting compensation — all the while, corporate profits and executive pay at studios continue to rise,” the organization released in a statement. “Add to this the unregulated use of artificial intelligence and the burdens of the industrywide shift to self-tape, the outlook for working actors becomes unsustainable without transformative change.”

During the strike, members of the union won’t participate in certain activities. Here are some of the things members can’t do during strike: