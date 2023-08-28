Chrisean Rock finds out who the father of her baby is after paternity test

The notoriously dysfunctional and volatile couple Chrisean Rock and Blueface added another chapter to their dramatic storyline when they found out who the father of her baby is.

The very pregnant Chrisean Eugenia Malone, 23, and Blueface, née Johnathan Jamall Porter, 26, went to the doctor’s office together to read the results of the paternity test during the latest episode of “Crazy in Love.”

On the Zeus network program, Blueface seemed deflated to learn that the woman he claims he doesn’t want anymore is carrying his child.

Blueface held the official document gingerly like it is a summons to appear in court. He read off the words that state Blueface is “not excluded” as the father, to which Rock then follows up by channeling Maury Povich and saying “You are the father.”

Blueface is visibly flummoxed by the wording, finally sputtering out the words, “Oh, that’s what that means?”

The on-again, off-again pair were not adversarial during this clip and Rock even asked for a kiss to commemorate the moment — despite the fact that he previously said he hoped she would fail the DNA test and thereby absolve him of responsibility.

With Rock in her third trimester of her pregnancy, coupled with this latest news of him fathering the unborn child, Blueface appeared to accept that he will be a father for the third time.

Blueface’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children, Jaidyn Alexis, has yet to publicly respond to the news. She and Blueface reportedly got back together after he and Rock had allegedly cut ties to one another.