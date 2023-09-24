Lauryn Hill, the Fugees, D-Nice, and Latto highlight Global Citizen Festival

Hip-hop took center stage at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 23 in New York City. Heavy rain didn’t stop tens of thousands of fans from coming out to see a lineup that featured iconic hip-hop artist, singer, and actress Ms. Lauryn Hill, DJ D-Nice, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anitta, and others.

Ms. Lauryn Hill, the co-headliner for the event, not only performed her solo hits, but Wyclef Jean and Pras joined her onstage, and the trio known as the Fugees performed some of their biggest hits as well. Hill performed “Lost Ones,” “Ex-Factor,” and “Doo Wop (That Thing),” along with other solo hits, to the delight of her soaked fans.

But Hill also gave fans a sneak peek as to what her upcoming ‘Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees: Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary’ tour when her fellow Fugee brothers joined her on stage. The trio performed some of their biggest hits, including “How Many Mics”, “Ready or Not”, and “Killing Me Softly.”

But the hop-hop surprises weren’t over.

Hip-hop artist-turned-DJ with a global following D-Nice turned his set into a 50th-anniversary hip-hop celebration with a diverse group of stars performing hits. Common, Big Daddy Kane, Rapsody, and Busta Rhymes all performed some of their biggest hits. Common performed “The Light” and “The People”, while Big Daddy Kane performed “Ain’t No Half Steppin’. Rapsody performed “Ibtihaj”, and Brooklyn legend Busta Rhymes closed out the set with “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” and “Fire It Up.” The set was introduced by retired NBA and New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony.

Other highlights included hip-hop artist Latto joining Korean boy band BTS member Jung Kook for his hit “Seven.”

Other notables who appeared at the event included comedian Chris Rock, journalist Gayle King, and actress Danai Gurira.

French President Emmanuel Macron made a $150 million commitment to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the largest commitment of any government. Norway’s Minister of International Development Anne Beathe Tvinnereimalso pledged $90 million to the fund.