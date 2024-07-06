DDG and Halle Bailey decided to reveal their son’s face to the world after blurring him out of pictures since he was born. Though some had some very positive things to say about their son, DDG has clapped back at the people who had negative things to say.

The rapper and father went on Instagram to address the haters after a long six months of them criticizing him and his decision to keep his son’s appearance a secret.

“It’s been a long, long, long six months, man. Just been keeping it a secret,” DDG said. “I read a few comments. I know I got the best looking son in the entire world; like it’s no baby out there that’s more handsome than my son. And if it is a baby watching this right now and you’re a little more handsome than my son … Or not more handsome, but like you neck and neck with ’em? Congratulations to you; you are literally the one percent.

“I seen a few poor, broke, dirty, fat back people on Instagram talking about my son. And it just made me so angry and mad. But then I had to realize that my son is richer than them. He has a more successful life; he’s in Italy at six months; he been across the world. He been around the world already and he’s only been living for six months. And they broke, poor, can barely eat, probably on welfare still and they grown, probably living with they mama.”

DDG’s son got his hair lined up at just 6 months old. pic.twitter.com/Tol4OSRDRm — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 4, 2024

After the rant, DDG posted a video of his son getting a haircut, which caused many people to question why he would do that, since giving a child that young a haircut could affect him in the future.

“Bro gone push his natural hairline back,” one user said.

“Wait wtf i just realized, this kids gonna be bald at 15,” another user said.

“That’s cute but i think it’s too early to give the baby a haircut,” a third user said.

As always, DDG clapped back at the negative comments.

“My son lining crispier than u grown n—–. get yo pape up,” DDG said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He later tweeted “People with no father trynna teach me how to be a father is crazy.”