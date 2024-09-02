Master P named Super Bowl LIX ‘entertainment ambassador'(video)

Rap mogul Master P has been appointed the “entertainment ambassador” for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans in February 2025.

The New Orleans-born and raised legend, who rocketed out of the “projects” and achieved international fame and fortune through his No Limit Records label in the 1990s, will reportedly help amplify the Crescent City’s culture ahead of and during the Super Bowl week in what is one of America’s epicenters for music, food and culture.

Master P anointed the face of the Super Bowl by the New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Mayor LaToya Cantrell gave Master P his flowers by stating during a press conference that he’s “deserving of all the love, all the praise, for demonstrating the resiliency of this community.”

The rap boss, whose real name is Percy Miller, wants to create additional music and business opportunities for New Orleans residents.

“We are doing this through film, television and entertainment,” Master P said. “But we are also doing this through business because I want people to see what I was able to grow.” he continued. “I grew up in the projects in New Orleans and was able to change my life and educate myself. Get out there to see more. And I want more for the city of New Orleans.”

Master P and Mayor LaToya Cantrell will launch a No Limit initiative

Mayor Cantrell also said they are leveraging the Super Bowl’s worldwide platform to help launch an initiative to create another Hollywood hub outside of Los Angeles.

“This initiative will create a No Limit platform to stimulate entertainment and cultural opportunities,” Cantrell explained. “This will be a collaborative of New Orleans entertainment advisors for film, television, and music. This initiative will establish a Hollywood South Collaborative and masterclass environment to teach entertainment business skills.”

The “Make ‘em Say Ugh” rapper launched a Southern rap movement in the mid-1990s through No Limit Records, which boasted a roster that included himself, his son Romeo Miller, Mystikal, Silkk the Shocker, and Snoop Dogg.