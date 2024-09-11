ESPN personality Shannon Sharpe claims his Instagram account was hacked when his page released an extremely raunchy video of a couple engaging in vigorous sex, but fans believe his voice can be heard.

The clip, recorded on someone’s phone and uploaded live on IG, quickly ricocheted through cyberspace and went viral within minutes. Nothing can be seen, according to Men’s Journal. Still, as Page Six states, Sharpe insists he did not post the footage of a woman moaning and a man growling during their intimate session.

“Beware my @shannonsharpe84 Instagram was hacked this morning, my team and I are working vigorously to figure this out — UNC,” posted Sharpe, who is often nicknamed “Unc” and “Shay Shay.” He later deleted the message.

Sharpe first attained national renown as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history while winning three Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos. He later experienced a second iteration of fame when he co-hosted the Fox Sports show “Undisputed” opposite Skip Bayless. His brand grew exponentially when, in rapid succession, he joined ESPN’s “First Take” opposite Stephen A. Smith and then hosted Katt Wiliams in the explosive tell-all episode on his “Club Shay Shay” podcast that broke viewing records.

To do damage control, Sharpe swiftly alerted his four million IG followers that his account was hacked. But some fans don’t believe the Hall of Famer.

“Saying he was hacked is ridiculous,” one person laughed on X.

“That man was f—ing and his phone went live,” another user surmised. “It’s not a big deal. But now we all know that when Shannon climax [sic] he growls. So there’s that…But it’s just sex, it’s not a crime.”