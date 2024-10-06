Cardi B gets vicious with fans for laughing at her post-baby body

It is no secret that Cardi B’s body has undergone transformations over the years due to multiple cosmetic surgeries and three childbirths.

Some music fans are trolling Cardi because they believe that some parts of her body are incongruent with the rest, or that some of her physical attributes are misshapen.

User Tim Gretzky (@chico_gretzski) fired first at the “WAP” rapper’s appearance, saying the many augmentations and alterations have had a deleterious effect on her body shape.

“The fact Cardi B really did that to her body is p—ing me off! … Like y’all gotta start loving yourself, ladies! No way she should’ve fucced her s— up like that, and she really thinks that s— look good, too. Smh, it don’t Cardi, you still bae a lil bit, but you blew it,” Gretzky commented.

Cardi showed relative restraint in her first response as she asked fans to exercise common sense.

When another fan named Zane (@RochelleZhane) admonished Cardi for focusing on her body instead of her baby, Cardi lost it and took aim at her critics’ appearance.

“B—-, you literally look like a f—ing potato yet you talking bout my looks with a passion,” Cardi barked at Zane, using a picture of a potato to dissect her. “This why I be dragging you b—— by y’all draws, cause b— why you got so much nerves.”

The unbothered Zhane kept coming after Cardi B, calling her “insecure.”

“The insecure b—- has found little ole me today. So glad I could strike a nerve,” she tweeted.

Cardi — famous for responding to fans’ critiques in the past — unloaded on Zane.

“Little ole me? Bi— you is BIG… and nobody went looking for you to be found. You was in my quotes not minding your thick neck,” the rapper clapped back.